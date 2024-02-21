Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 76: Julian Assange Extradition
channel image
Son of the Republic
644 Subscribers
46 views
Published a day ago

As they lecture us endlessly about human rights in other countries, the [Bidan] administration is trying to kill journalist Julian Assange for the crime of embarrassing the CIA.

His wife Stella joins us from his extradition hearing.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-julian-assange-extradition-hearing/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1760424414124867651

Keywords
free speechciajulian assangetucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendment1amike pompeojoe bidenextraditionfreedom of speechwikileakshuman rightspolitical persecutionpolitical prisonerbelmarsh prisonstella assange

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket