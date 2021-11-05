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Pfizer Tells Kids If They Get Vaxxed They'll Be SuperHeroes & More Athletes Dropping Dead
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200 views • November 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
These people are pure evil, misleading kids - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62649
Of course San Franshitsco mandates shot for kids - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/san-francisco-health-officer-says-children-5-11-will-be-required-to-show-proof-of-vaccination?
Another athlete goes down - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/24-year-old-hockey-star-boris-sadecky-dies-collapsing-ice-cardiac-arrest-last-friday-80-league-vaccinated/
At this point, they have to be joking - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/something-really-strange-happening-hospitals-all-over-america
ACLU says Biden isn't briefed properly - https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/03/politics/joe-biden-family-border-separation-settlements/index.html
Hold the line, we are winning - https://globalnews.ca/news/8346947/quebec-drops-vaccine-mandate-among-health-care-workers/
Another company backs down, railroad workers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/union-pacific-backs-off-bidens-vaccine-mandates-44-union-workers-get-vaxxed/
Gov DeSantis for the win - https://twitter.com/teamrondesantis/status/1455917629101727747
Here's how we start locally and take back our country - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/03/anti-crt-parents-win-school-board-victories-throughout-america/
Harris probably regrets saying this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-harris-spoke-too-soon/
New Lt. Gov. already shitposting - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-republican-winsome-sears-campaign-account-goes-viral-over-meme-trolling-kamala-harris/
The beginning of the end for the democrats - https://conservativebrief.com/pelosi-53882/
This guy almost won, the dems are done - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/david-vs-goliath-conservative-edward-durr-humble-truck-driver-25-years-verge-unseating-longstanding-nj-senate-president-spending-just-153-entire-campaign/
This woman won in deep blue Seattle - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/red-wave-republican-elected-city-attorney-deep-blue-seattle/
Maine puts 'right to grow food' in constitution - https://apnews.com/article/election-2021-maine-right-to-food-605019e60df5b3e32bc70c86dcf957b3
This is probably worse than covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10163933/Garbage-piles-NYC-20-sanitation-workers-protest-vaccine-mandate.html
Not again, oceans rising will wipe out these cities...hahaa - https://www.timeout.com/things-to-do/cities-that-could-be-underwater-by-2030
Uh oh, time to fudge the numbers, real ones aren't working out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2425775/Climate-scientists-told-cover-fact-Earths-temperature-risen-15-years.html
Approval rating - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1456035062315683847
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456031706209792001
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
These people are pure evil, misleading kids - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62649
Of course San Franshitsco mandates shot for kids - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/san-francisco-health-officer-says-children-5-11-will-be-required-to-show-proof-of-vaccination?
Another athlete goes down - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/24-year-old-hockey-star-boris-sadecky-dies-collapsing-ice-cardiac-arrest-last-friday-80-league-vaccinated/
At this point, they have to be joking - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/something-really-strange-happening-hospitals-all-over-america
ACLU says Biden isn't briefed properly - https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/03/politics/joe-biden-family-border-separation-settlements/index.html
Hold the line, we are winning - https://globalnews.ca/news/8346947/quebec-drops-vaccine-mandate-among-health-care-workers/
Another company backs down, railroad workers - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/union-pacific-backs-off-bidens-vaccine-mandates-44-union-workers-get-vaxxed/
Gov DeSantis for the win - https://twitter.com/teamrondesantis/status/1455917629101727747
Here's how we start locally and take back our country - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/03/anti-crt-parents-win-school-board-victories-throughout-america/
Harris probably regrets saying this - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-harris-spoke-too-soon/
New Lt. Gov. already shitposting - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-republican-winsome-sears-campaign-account-goes-viral-over-meme-trolling-kamala-harris/
The beginning of the end for the democrats - https://conservativebrief.com/pelosi-53882/
This guy almost won, the dems are done - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/david-vs-goliath-conservative-edward-durr-humble-truck-driver-25-years-verge-unseating-longstanding-nj-senate-president-spending-just-153-entire-campaign/
This woman won in deep blue Seattle - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/red-wave-republican-elected-city-attorney-deep-blue-seattle/
Maine puts 'right to grow food' in constitution - https://apnews.com/article/election-2021-maine-right-to-food-605019e60df5b3e32bc70c86dcf957b3
This is probably worse than covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10163933/Garbage-piles-NYC-20-sanitation-workers-protest-vaccine-mandate.html
Not again, oceans rising will wipe out these cities...hahaa - https://www.timeout.com/things-to-do/cities-that-could-be-underwater-by-2030
Uh oh, time to fudge the numbers, real ones aren't working out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2425775/Climate-scientists-told-cover-fact-Earths-temperature-risen-15-years.html
Approval rating - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1456035062315683847
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456031706209792001
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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