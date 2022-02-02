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UNN Canada Episode 11 - 2/1/22 - Keep On Truckin'
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70 views • February 02, 2022
UNN Canada shares the story of a provincial premier that pushes back and questions the mandates. We explore the rise in autism and the connection to vaccines. Alberta health services admits manipulation of ICU numbers to justify lockdown restrictions. We’ll uncover the addiction crises during lockdown. Plus, an exciting announcement from Life Force’s own Kim Goguen, and UNN Canada begins our coverage of the mandates against cross border truckers and how it has developed into the convoy for freedom that has inspired a nation.
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