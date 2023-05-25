Create New Account
Government Sanctioned Democide?
The Truth Expedition
Published a day ago

On today's episode of The Truth Expedition, Mark has a conversation with Sasha Latypova about the government's involvement in the manufacturing of the Covid-19 'vaccines'. Sasha has been a trailblazer uncovering documents which prove that the dept of defense had complete and total control of the jab's rollout. Sasha had worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years in research and development. She understands how the process works and how it didn't work for the covid jabs. You can follow Sasha's work on Substack: Due Diligence and Art. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/
Her twitter handle is @sasha_latypova.
You should also follow the work of Katherine Watt by subscribing to her Substack-Bailiwick News. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine deathpfizer

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
