Just Doing Their Job - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING!

It’s time to Thank A Vet Geney for NOTHING. Here are all the losers who got paid to do a job and if their job was to lose wars, create casualties, and turn the military into a joke then, they succeeded! So when you see a Vet Geney , Thanks a Vet Geney for NOTHING! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Why does the US lose all its wars? https://www.siasat.com/why-does-us-lose-all-its-wars-bbc-analysis-2186400/ #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

