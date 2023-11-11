Just Doing Their Job - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING!

It’s time to Thank A Vet Geney for NOTHING. Here are all the losers who
got paid to do a job and if their job was to lose wars, create
casualties, and turn the military into a joke then, they succeeded! So
when you see a Vet Geney , Thanks a Vet Geney for NOTHING!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Why does the US lose all its wars?
https://www.siasat.com/why-does-us-lose-all-its-wars-bbc-analysis-2186400/
#veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.