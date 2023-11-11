Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Just Doing Their Job - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING!
channel image
Real Free News
59 Subscribers
10 views
Published 13 hours ago

It’s time to Thank A Vet Geney for NOTHING. Here are all the losers who got paid to do a job and if their job was to lose wars, create casualties, and turn the military into a joke then, they succeeded! So when you see a Vet Geney , Thanks a Vet Geney for NOTHING! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Why does the US lose all its wars? https://www.siasat.com/why-does-us-lose-all-its-wars-bbc-analysis-2186400/ #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket