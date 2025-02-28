Zelensky Goes Signing Minerals Deal With Ruined Gaz Infrastructure Behind

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced that the minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine has been completed. The agreement includes not only rear metals, but also oil, gas and infrastructure assets.

Kiev has reportedly agreed to sign an agreement on the joint development of Ukraine’s resources, including oil and gas, after Washington waived its strictest demands, in particular, the right of the United States to 500 billion dollars of potential revenue from the exploitation of natural resources.

Trump was offered access to Ukrainian minerals and underground gas storage facilities in exchange for security guarantees. Although the draft agreement lacks explicit security guarantees, Reuters says the text states that the United States wants Ukraine to be “free, sovereign, and secure.” According to another source, Kiev and Washington are still discussing future arms supplies.

While Kiev was haggling with Washington, Kiev risked losing its assets for the deal.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian forces have largely expanded their strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and their targets included gas production infrastructure facilities. Combined attacks inflicted heavy damage to gas producing enterprises, gas distribution infrastructure facilities and depots.

Since January 1, Russian military monitoring sources have recorded strikes on more than a dozen Ukrainian enterprises in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Lviv and Kiev regions.

Regular massive strikes on the Ukrainian gas complex began on January 16 in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s rear area gas infrastructure. Then Russian missiles attacked a large gas storage facility near the town of Stryi in the Lviv region. This strategically important storage facility in Western Ukraine has been subjected to Russian attacks since the beginning of the Special Military Operation.

At least three gas condensate fields and the oil depot of Grandterminal were struck in the Poltava region.

The gas infrastructure of the Kharkiv region has come under a series of massive strikes. A gas and condensate treatment plant was destroyed in Vodyanoe village. Russian missiles also struck the station near Mirny that carried out the primary processing and gas supply to the region’s main networks.

A gas distribution station was attacked in Boryspil in the Kiev region. Russian drones also hit a gas y in the Chernihiv region.

According to Russian monitoring sources, the massive Russian strikes mainly affected the capacities of the Naftogaz state company. According to the latest revealed details of the US-Ukrainian deal, it provides for the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the income from the “future monetization” of state natural resources. The fund’s revenues reportedly do not include sources that are already flowing into the state treasury of Ukraine, meaning it will not affect the activities of Naftogaz, as well as Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian producers of gas and oil.

