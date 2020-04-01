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Fake "World Record" 1200 lb Siberian Tiger DEBUNKED (un-Confirmed Weight) Sultan 🆚 Goliath
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182 views • April 01, 2020
►Over 750 pounds Lion Weight Confirmation - Facts added : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7sagon?playlist=x6mi8n
►Big Lion 🆚 Big Tiger Weight/Size comparison - Displacing average age Tigers : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7rzfuo?playlist=x6mi8w
►750 lb Tiger 🆚 (Over) 750 lb Lion "analysis comparison" (Episode #95) - Handsome VS Shere Khan : https://www.bitchute.com/video/8VmbWCycq904/
►Lion Zamba (710+lb) 🆚 2 Tigers Sampson (700 lb) (Episode #99) - Size Comparison CONFIRMED : https://www.bitchute.com/video/OMW2z5nMprk0/
►Large Lions 🆚 Large Tigers - size comparison (Elvis vs Conan and Apollo) Giants Fight : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7t17x8?playlist=x6mi8w
►see here more striped cows!!! : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/animalsversesanimals/huge-siberian-tigers-pics-a-tribute-to-king-of-cat-t1212.html
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►Subscribe now on BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/42c249f9-7768-4c8b-8e30-42f537222eed
►Big Lion 🆚 Big Tiger Weight/Size comparison - Displacing average age Tigers : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7rzfuo?playlist=x6mi8w
►750 lb Tiger 🆚 (Over) 750 lb Lion "analysis comparison" (Episode #95) - Handsome VS Shere Khan : https://www.bitchute.com/video/8VmbWCycq904/
►Lion Zamba (710+lb) 🆚 2 Tigers Sampson (700 lb) (Episode #99) - Size Comparison CONFIRMED : https://www.bitchute.com/video/OMW2z5nMprk0/
►Large Lions 🆚 Large Tigers - size comparison (Elvis vs Conan and Apollo) Giants Fight : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7t17x8?playlist=x6mi8w
►see here more striped cows!!! : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/animalsversesanimals/huge-siberian-tigers-pics-a-tribute-to-king-of-cat-t1212.html
►Subscribe now on Dailymotion : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/42c249f9-7768-4c8b-8e30-42f537222eed
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