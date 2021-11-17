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The Big Lie - How to Enslave the World (MIRRORED)
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459 views • November 17, 2021
The Big Lie - How to Enslave the World (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Academy of Ideas at:-
https://youtu.be/6VfJ0BJvt7Y
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Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/09/the-big-lie-how-to-enslave-the-world/
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Intro and Outro music composed by Roberto Cipollina - robertocipollina.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel Academy of Ideas at:-
https://youtu.be/6VfJ0BJvt7Y
Become a Supporting Member, access 57+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
**Join via Paypal or Credit Card or with Bitcoin/Monero**
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/09/the-big-lie-how-to-enslave-the-world/
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofideas/
Podcast:
---
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hY2FkZW15b2ZpZGVhcy5jb20vZmVlZC9wb2RjYXN0Lw
Subscribe to us on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/academy-of-ideas/id1364706343
Subscribe to us on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KUNuDHErlMumZtNt6
---
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Intro and Outro music composed by Roberto Cipollina - robertocipollina.com
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