Glenn Beck - This listener asks the question we ALL have: "Should I STAND?"

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(Feb 21, 2022) From The Blaze: "David, a listener from Maryland, calls the show with the same question many Americans are wondering today: Should I risk it all to take a stand against tyranny, mandates, and our loss of freedom? David is the perfect caller for this time, Glenn says, because he asks this question not with bravado but with heart and truth. As Canadian truckers face serious consequences for their peaceful protest up north, reality is setting in for millions of Americans. Everybody must make the right decision for themselves, Glenn says, but one statement remains true: not to stand IS to stand. You are making a commitment if you just stay silent."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfKYG_HpWSE&t=571s
The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/