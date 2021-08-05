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5/8/21 Update!, Food supply disruptions, Changing the Narrative!
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831 views • May 08, 2021
Truth over Fear Seminar! Kennedy Fuellmich Popper, Lee Merritt, Micovitz! May 7th and 8th. https://www.restoretheculture.com
Richard Grannon Wokeness! https://youtu.be/uR49SQvdxCg
Creating mass Psychosis: https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
Ice age farmer: supply chain engineered disruptions! https://youtu.be/0fQ0vYvlI20
Kathryn at “Survival guide for SAHM” Description of an encounter with a Cognitive dissonant Delusional Psychotic! https://youtu.be/9GVBmACX4Ho
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Richard Grannon Wokeness! https://youtu.be/uR49SQvdxCg
Creating mass Psychosis: https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
Ice age farmer: supply chain engineered disruptions! https://youtu.be/0fQ0vYvlI20
Kathryn at “Survival guide for SAHM” Description of an encounter with a Cognitive dissonant Delusional Psychotic! https://youtu.be/9GVBmACX4Ho
FJ’s YouTube campground channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Website, email list and Blog!. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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