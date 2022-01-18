© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanist Fauci’s New Goal: Total Control - All because of a Fucking Common Cold [17.01.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 18, 2022
Note: I also been saying and publishing this from the beginning...
Two years into the pandemic, the tired narrative of legacy media & public health authoritarians like Fauci, has almost completely reversed from driving fear of the Covid, to ‘we must learn to live with this virus’. So why have Fauci & Co. made such an abrupt ‘about face?’
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
49103 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7CGwiUurOkE/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Two years into the pandemic, the tired narrative of legacy media & public health authoritarians like Fauci, has almost completely reversed from driving fear of the Covid, to ‘we must learn to live with this virus’. So why have Fauci & Co. made such an abrupt ‘about face?’
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
49103 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7CGwiUurOkE/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.