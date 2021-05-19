Solutions | Support Your Local Police & Sheriff

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After having covered the various stages of communist takeover and various subversive organizations, Christian Gomez ends the first season interviewing Sheriff Richard Mack, the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). Sheriff Mack weighs in on the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, attacks on the Second Amendment, and the importance of law enforcement – namely elected county sheriffs and how they are vital line in defense of our Constitutional Republic.
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