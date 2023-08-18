The Little People of Earth The Kontomblé

Why Do We FEAR Public Speaking? Liv Mokai Wheeler and The Kontomblé See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6I6

Much of Liv’s earth journey has been about healing, and finding the courage to express as a woman of Spirit in this 3D world. She’s worked diligently through the years to overcome a nearly debilitating fear of speaking in public, and with the public. Liv also experienced real opposition and slander in this lifetime, that she had to find a way to heal and transform. Liv feels this must be a big part of her soul's growth in this lifetime. Liv Wheeler is an initiated Kontomblé Voice Diviner, ritual facilitator, and multidimensional spiritual teacher who has dedicated her life to re-weaving the human experience with the Sacred. For the past sixteen years, Liv has traveled the world connecting people to the vast ecologies of Spirit, that exists in all communities.

Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution.





