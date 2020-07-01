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The David Knight Show (1July20 Full Show)
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26 views • July 01, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 USA Held Hostage Day 107: Deconstructing Fauci’s lies about 100k/day cases & “models”
— 00:25:55 Ron Paul, eyewitness reports & hospital personnel vs media lies & govt propaganda
— 00:31:44 General Flynn: “doing the harder right and not the easier wrong”. His op-ed piece calling on Americans to wake up & act & John MacArthur tells Christians that BLM is NOT about protecting black lives
— 00:56:18 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, on medical tyranny of the gesundheitfuhrers, the “DAD Act” being pushed in Washington and why we no longer have iconic cars (or liberty)
— 01:24:28 GOP FL Gov pushes masks, Judge Napolitano pushes back — it’s not simply bad medicine, it’s bad law and tyranny
— 01:43:38 Biden’s “no-brainer” pick for VP and her father’s connections to UN Open Borders & Soros’ Open Society
— 01:54:52 Marxist mob comes for Seattle Mayor & she changes her mind about the “street party” called CHAZistan. Mob fires into SUV, arsonist sets himself on fire trying to burn down a home. What are your legal rights to protect yourself ? And, another look at the lawyers who protected their home in St. Louis
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 USA Held Hostage Day 107: Deconstructing Fauci’s lies about 100k/day cases & “models”
— 00:25:55 Ron Paul, eyewitness reports & hospital personnel vs media lies & govt propaganda
— 00:31:44 General Flynn: “doing the harder right and not the easier wrong”. His op-ed piece calling on Americans to wake up & act & John MacArthur tells Christians that BLM is NOT about protecting black lives
— 00:56:18 Eric Peters, EPautos.com, on medical tyranny of the gesundheitfuhrers, the “DAD Act” being pushed in Washington and why we no longer have iconic cars (or liberty)
— 01:24:28 GOP FL Gov pushes masks, Judge Napolitano pushes back — it’s not simply bad medicine, it’s bad law and tyranny
— 01:43:38 Biden’s “no-brainer” pick for VP and her father’s connections to UN Open Borders & Soros’ Open Society
— 01:54:52 Marxist mob comes for Seattle Mayor & she changes her mind about the “street party” called CHAZistan. Mob fires into SUV, arsonist sets himself on fire trying to burn down a home. What are your legal rights to protect yourself ? And, another look at the lawyers who protected their home in St. Louis
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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