Current Events with Clay Clark: BRICS & The False Prophet.
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

Current Events with Clay Clark: BRICS & The False Prophet.

Sep 3, 2023  #kimclement #prophecy #BRICS
WATCH THE FULL CURRENT EVENTS BROADCAST - https://bit.ly/3qPx3gT

Clay Clark joins Jane and Donné to talk about the false prophet, the days of Noah, corruption of the genes, and the BRICS alliance. 

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Gu_Zmuwo1s0&si=1KMRk36Vi2wNs1v2

