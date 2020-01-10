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Epstein Death Cover Up Continues: Surveillance Video Evidence Destroyed - War Room Full Show
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12 views • January 10, 2020
Major developments happening as the War Room is live today. The Epstein cover up continues and more security footage mysteriously disappears. Democrats vote to handicap President Trump's capabilities to deal with Iran. CNN and MSNBC go full "Trump Derangement Syndrome" in their coverage of the Iran tensions. The satanism of hollywood is fully exposed. Tom Pappert from National File joins the broadcast with a confession to make. Callers weigh in on these topics and more! Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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