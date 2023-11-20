Houthis Seize 'Israeli' Ship In Red Sea; IDF Says situation is grave.

As Israel-Hamas war rages on, Yemen's Houthis claim to have detained an 'Israeli ship' in the Red sea amid Gaza war. Houthis, who are backed by Iran, had earlier threatened to target all Israeli ships at sea. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.