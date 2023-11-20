Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Houthis Seize 'Israeli' Ship In Red Sea; IDF Says situation is grave.
channel image
White Knight
15 Subscribers
115 views
Published 14 hours ago

As Israel-Hamas war rages on, Yemen's Houthis claim to have detained an 'Israeli ship' in the Red sea amid Gaza war. Houthis, who are backed by Iran, had earlier threatened to target all Israeli ships at sea. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli. Israel Defense Forces condemned the incident, but said that the ship is not Israeli.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket