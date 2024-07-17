BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America is being Invaded – Border Patrol Agent J.J. Carrell - 07/17/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
369 views • 9 months ago

Today J.J. Carrell is our special guest. Mr. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring on this forgotten and unknown place called the border.

 

Carrell is unapologetically patriotic and believes in the greatness of America and her citizens. However, he is unafraid to point out the corruption within our government that is destroying the sovereignty of America.

 

Order J.J’s Book “Invaded” on Amazon.com here:

https://www.amazon.com/Invaded-Intentional-Destruction-American-Immigration-ebook/dp/B0CBSC4NJR/ref=sr_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.-afNNTkBUC6mmlCU7jSNAA.KkAbpHnGvOVeXbNLoGNgVt-OdzacwxODzDEmr6UH4vg&dib_tag=se&gad_source=1&hvadid=697443537975&hvdev=c&hvlocint=9026834&hvlocphy=9190847&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=7824920612968954436&hvtargid=kwd-2294202925573&hydadcr=22561_13493272&keywords=invaded+by+jj+carrell&qid=1721150914&sr=8-1

 

To watch snippets of his documentary, please visit:

https://thisistreason.com/

 

To Donate to J.J’s cause click here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/SavingAmerica


To Watch the full video of "America Being Invaded" please visit:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/17-unfiltered-america-is-being-invaded-border-patrol-agent-j_j_-carrell-07172024-dd2e11


border patrolprophecy clubamerica invadedstan johnsonprophecy with stanborder agentjj carrell
