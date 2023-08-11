Ten Thousand Implied Powers: Patrick Henry's Final Antifederalist Speech

In his last major speech during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry warned against the potential for “ten thousand implied powers,” and called for a number of amendments prior to ratification.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 11, 2023
