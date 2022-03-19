The Ukraine False Flag Attack Has Been Set: The Azov Militants Are Targeting NATO Diplomats in Lviv

For the past two weeks we have watched Jen Psaki lead the White House in telling the World that Vladimir Putin is very desperate in his battle to take over Ukraine and in particular the capital city of Kiev. The main talking points are that Putin will have his military perform a false flag chemical attack on Ukraine. My Bull Shit Meter has been at Defcon 1 since she said this and in particular since the US has been in denial that they have been operating Chemical Bio-Weapon Labs in Ukraine since the fall of the old Soviet Union. Through investigative research and keeping my eyes open throughout social media on varuious sites I believe that the CIA operated intelligence agency of the Ukraine War Department have selected (through the use of the Azov militants) Lviv (on the Polalnd) border as the site where the Ukraines will perform a major false flag to frame Putin and Russia and therefore bring in the West and NATO in an attempt to save the Ukraine and President Zelevskyy in a mass demolition by the Russian Army.