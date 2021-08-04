© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Conservative Patriot spots more fake news by reading between the lines
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • August 04, 2021
https://youtu.be/JoEs5ndGBH0?t=1498
clues to look at
"chewing through his mask"
"refused to wear one"
"virus that is killing people"
"When did you go to medical school?"
"it's not a 'MAGA' hat"
"Make America Stop Hate"
like, comment, share, subscribe!
clues to look at
"chewing through his mask"
"refused to wear one"
"virus that is killing people"
"When did you go to medical school?"
"it's not a 'MAGA' hat"
"Make America Stop Hate"
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.