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Time to Fire Your Pastor!
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61 views • September 15, 2020
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With all the tumult and tribulation in America, what is your pastor speaking about each Sunday? Is he helping you or hindering you? Is it time to fire your pastor and find a new one? Brother Ken discusses current events, BLM, AntiFa and maybe other issues that your pastor may not be willing to discuss. Please, like and share this video. You can support production of more of these videos by subscribing to subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
With all the tumult and tribulation in America, what is your pastor speaking about each Sunday? Is he helping you or hindering you? Is it time to fire your pastor and find a new one? Brother Ken discusses current events, BLM, AntiFa and maybe other issues that your pastor may not be willing to discuss. Please, like and share this video. You can support production of more of these videos by subscribing to subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
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