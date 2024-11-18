RT News - November 18 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 18, 2024
rt.com
Green light to strike. The US, along with France and the UK, reportedly allow Ukraine to use NATO-supplied long-range missiles to hit deep into Russia. Voices against the move claim it is an attempt to derail the upcoming Trump presidency. In Northern Gaza, an IDF strike on a large residential building kills 72 people, as Israel intensifies its bombardment of the enclave. The Abkhaz opposition says it has agreed to stop its protest if the president and the cabinet of ministers resigns. The President himself has promised snap elections, but only if demonstrators leave government buildings. He's spoken exclusively to RT.