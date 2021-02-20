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Pastor Confronts Charter of Rights Communist Violators!
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81 views • February 20, 2021
Pastor Boldly Confronts Canada's Charter of Rights Communist Violators! Pastor Sheldon Hardie spells it out! A clarion call is issued for Christian leadership across Canada - To quickly unite against Alberta's Communist violators! Defending local pastor with shackled hands and feet, arrested, put through a secret trial and now in jail! Pastor Hardie warns of dangers and spells out violations of Alberta's Communists! Albertan Communist Premier Jason Kenney called to account! 2021-02-19
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