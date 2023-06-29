Ambassador Richard Grenell Reveals His PIVOTAL Role in Ending Stand Off in Kosovo

While the Biden Administration and Europeans were twiddling their thumbs and wagging their finger at Kosovo, Ambassador Richard Grenell travelled to Kosovo and did the work necessary to end the tensions in the region.
“The old adage of actually going and showing up is 9/10ths of the work proved to be true.”
