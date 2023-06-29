Create New Account
Ambassador Richard Grenell Reveals His PIVOTAL Role in Ending Stand Off in Kosovo
Published Yesterday

While the Biden Administration and Europeans were twiddling their thumbs and wagging their finger at Kosovo, Ambassador Richard Grenell travelled to Kosovo and did the work necessary to end the tensions in the region.


“The old adage of actually going and showing up is 9/10ths of the work proved to be true.”


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v2wuvx3-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep-505.html

kosovorichard grenellpivotal role

