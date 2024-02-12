Inside the Darién Gap | AGENDA 2030 MASS MIGRATION AGENDA EXPOSED | Muckraker Report

MUCKRAKER: Illegal Immigrant Encampments & Stations: The Planned & Organized Collapse Of America





This investigation by muckraker.com proves that the implosion of the United States' southern border is the intentional result of careful planning and is part of the United Nations "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" aka Agenda 2030.





Muckraker.com brings you inside the Darién Gap, Panama, where migrants bound for the United States are being aided and abetted in their journey by government and non-government organizations. The mass migration of people to the US is encouraged and funded by various international organizations that provide migrants with care, assistance, and migration instructions.





One cannot understand the US southern border crisis without understanding the situation in the Darién Gap.





Organizations:





- United Nations

- IOM International Organization for Migration

- European Union

- United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund UNICEF

- Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society HIAS

- Red Cross

- Doctors Without Borders

- United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR

- Norwegian Refugee Council





“And catered to by various international government and nongovernment organizations. A few on the scene include OIM, Red Cross, UNICEF, HIAS, European Union, Doctors Without Borders, UN HCR, and the Norwegian Refugee Council, who offer migrants aid and instructions on how to get to the United States. Migrants See various maps to telling exactly how to trek to the US border.





This map, displayed in a highest care facility, shows the migrant the path across Panama and Costa Rica. In this footage, a highest worker can be seen explaining exactly how to cross Panama.





A more comprehensive map is distributed by the Red Cross. This map not only shows multiple migration routes to the United States, but also includes rest stops across Central America and Mexico. A similar app is handed out by Medecosine Fronteras, also known as Doctors Without Borders. Perhaps the most striking form of This aid is a bag which we call a rape kit. It is handed out by the OIM in Colombia before migrants trek through the Darien Gap.





The kit, which contains condoms and morning after pills, allows migrants to get more safely in the jungle. Why are all these groups encouraging migrants and aiding them on the steadily journey? Why is this happening on an organized industrial scale? And why does the US border remain wide open? In September 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the 20 30 agenda for sustainable development.





The agenda provides a, quote unquote, blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 sustainable development goals. Agenda 2030 outlines a blueprint for world socialism stating that we are embarking on a collective journey to build a world free of poverty, hunger, disease, and want. In a related paper by the IOM titled migration and the 2030 agenda, a clear plan for mass migration of people is presented.





The report begins by stating, the 2030 agenda recognizes migration as a core development consideration, which marks the first time migration is integrated explicitly into the global development agenda and further states, quote, it is possible to link migration to every goal in the 2030 agenda.





Shockingly, The report refers to migrant men, women, and children as agents of development. Finally, the report states that We should not focus efforts on trying to stop migration. Facilitating, not restricting. Migration is the priority. It is clear that this illegal migration is indeed being facilitated and encouraged.





For example, UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children's Fund, hands out these care packages at Panamanian migration camps. Notice the subtle messaging on the bag that reads, trust yourself. Delph, you can, encouraging the migrants to continue on their journey.





On the back of a Red Cross map, information is given about the use of freight trains for transportation. Rather than denouncing the dangerous form of transportation, migrants are told to remain seated and look out for any branches, electrical cables, or tunnels.





— There's no doubt that These groups serve as camouflage for spies, criminals, and other nefarious actors seeking to penetrate our borders undetected. Powerful organizations thousands of miles away, are facilitating the collapse of the US southern border.”









aired in 2023

