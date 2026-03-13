Truthfulness 100% in godly doctrinal foundational subjects both of spiritual and material, including Love.

People ask if Truth can be known to be absolute and non-denominational. The true God says that it can; and hereby we submit helpfulness and lovingkindnesses that have evidence to prove it. It includes all the fundamental foundational doctrinal subjects of life, both spiritually and materially. We have what love is, what the center of our heart is, what are the most priority subjects God says for us, methods to receive expressions from God, God's existence, bodily helpfulness, methods to receive guidance from God that are sure and accurate, methods to have fellowship with God, a study of truth, a study of what knowledge is, and many other extra desirous knowledges. You shall surely be helped and edified and this is unique.