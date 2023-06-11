Steve K. Bannon: It was the Bush administration's assistance that allowed the Chinese Communist Party to survive the massacre of tens of thousands of people in full view of the world

https://gettr.com/post/p2jeawwd85f

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): It was the Bush administration's assistance that allowed the Chinese Communist Party to survive the massacre of tens of thousands of people in full view of the world. Not only did they provide the CCP with technologies and capital, but they also made sure that the CCP could not be overthrown.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：中共之所以能在全世界众目睽睽之下屠杀几万人之后还能不被推翻，正是因为得到了美国布什政府的支持！他们不仅给中共提供技术和资本，而且还保证中共不会被推翻！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





