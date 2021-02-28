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ROD RIOS RECAST · Alex Jones Predicted COVID Lockdown in 2010
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70 views • February 28, 2021
ROD RIOS RECAST · Alex Jones Predicted #COVID Lockdown in 2010
The Alex Jones Show
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Flashback to July 16, 2010. Alex Jones warns his audience about Lock Step: The coming global pandemic, mandatory vaccines and biometric ID cards.
See the original full video here https://banthis.tv/watch?id=5fe6757896963112cc6500a5
The Alex Jones Show
SUBSCRIBE
Flashback to July 16, 2010. Alex Jones warns his audience about Lock Step: The coming global pandemic, mandatory vaccines and biometric ID cards.
See the original full video here https://banthis.tv/watch?id=5fe6757896963112cc6500a5
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