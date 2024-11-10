Drones have been shot down in the Moscow region since morning. (Update: Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that 32 drones flying in the direction of the Russian capital have already been shot down.) Update: Russian sources now say 35 drones were intercepted over the Moscow air defense region. Cynthia... adding big info at bottom.. maybe he's understanding this time who the Neocons are.

The authorities of the Russian capital say that ten drones have been shot down. There is no information about damage or casualties.

Operations at Moscow airports have also been suspended.

Cynthia... there was a closeup vid of one of them being shot down, but only 5 seconds, needing 6 to upload.

Adding: Trump statement from his Truth Social:

A landmark statement by Donald Trump.

He declined to include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (both held those positions during Trump's first term) in his future administration.

The president-elect wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

It should be noted that both Pompeo and Haley advocated a tough line against Russia, increased military aid to Ukraine, and opposed plans to stop the war along the front lines.

The former Secretary of State, who has recently been a frequent guest at the Office of the President of Ukraine (he is also a member of the board of directors of Kyivstar), was especially active in this regard.

In July, Pompeo proposed a "Trump action plan" that would have lifted restrictions on aid to Ukraine and sharply increased sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Trump's advisers were sending other signals - about the readiness to freeze the war along the front line and deny Kiev's entry into NATO.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113455540757405917











And after the Republican's victory in the election, there was a rumor that Pompeo could become the US Secretary of Defense. The Wall Street Journal reported that Pompeo's proposals to increase military and financial support for Kiev are one of the scenarios that the president-elect is considering.

But Trump's current statement shows that he may have other plans for Ukraine. And they are probably closer to the options that his advisers talked about, proposing to stop the war along the front line. However, most likely, the struggle in Washington to determine US policy on the war in Ukraine will continue under Trump. And the new administration's line will be clearly defined after the inauguration at the end of January.