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The Dr. Jane Ruby Show 04. 15. 22. (PREVIEW) )
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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213 views • April 16, 2022
The Ardis Bombshell and Review of the World Premier of Watch the Water

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane gets together with Dr. Bryan Ardis, the center figure in Stew Peters’ production of “Watch the Water” the stunning documentary expose of the pharmaceutical industry’s criminal enterprise of using deadly snake venom in our environment and in their products disguised as “treatments” in a fascinating two-part discussion, then in the 3rd segment Dr. Jane resumes with Part 2 of Clay Clark’s findings on transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari for hacking humans and controlling us externally.

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