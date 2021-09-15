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121) Entrevista de 'LA QUINTA COLUMNA' na ONDA CAPITAL - SEVILLA
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63 views • September 15, 2021
Créditos a LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Setembro 15, 2021 | espelho do vídeo para divulgação.
ENTREVISTA A LA QUINTA COLUMNA EN ONDA CAPITAL SEVILLA 14 SEPTIEMBRE 2021: https://rumble.com/vmhg0d-dr.-jos-luis-sevillano-explains-how-graphene-oxide-and-emfs-create-the-so-c.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/COVID-lung.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
ENTREVISTA A LA QUINTA COLUMNA EN ONDA CAPITAL SEVILLA 14 SEPTIEMBRE 2021: https://rumble.com/vmhg0d-dr.-jos-luis-sevillano-explains-how-graphene-oxide-and-emfs-create-the-so-c.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/COVID-lung.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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