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Here it Comes! Lagarde and Benoit are cluing us into the next-gen financial system!
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105 views • October 20, 2020
In this video Christine Lagarde foreshadows the crypto asset paradigm shift. Benoit updates on how domestic cbdcs are coming and the spill over effects need to be dealt with by the G20. The global reserve status of the dollar is being threatened by technology and the world is changing in front of everyone's eyes! This system is coming and nothing will stop it. The debt bubble is about to pop and crypto is there for a reset!
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