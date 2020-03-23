The David Knight Show (23Mar20 Full Show)

— 00:08:09 Politicians are actually competing with each other to enact more & more draconian shutdowns of our lives— 00:13:32 Martial Law will be like our foreign wars — no declaration & no end defined— 00:22:04 Government declares churches “non-essential”. Surprisingly nearly all churches agree & close and tacitly agree to govt authority over worship— 00:31:30 Patrick Henry’s “Liberty or Death” speech has never been more applicable than on its 245th anniversary today— 00:55:51 Do you want a new drug for COVID19? Fauci & FDA don’t even want to let you use a 74 yr old malaria drug & Twitter wants to punish you for talking about anything not approved by FDA. Meanwhile, FDA has embargoed medical supplies with bureaucratic obstinance— 01:13:34 This is what govt sources are saying about how long the global lockdown will last. Here’s the agenda behind the “flatten the curve” rhetoric— 01:37:41 The way govt & media are misrepresenting COVID19 fatality rates, one could conclude 3-wheeled vehicles are the safest mode of transportation— 01:46:01 Dr. Kristin Comella describes why those with heart disease are at higher risk COVID19, how it attacks lungs of vulnerable patients and the silence imposed on non-pharmaceutical treatments. She also gives an update on her fight with the FDA who have claimed the authority to prohibit you using YOUR OWN stem cells to treat your illnesses.Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!