Scholars Separate Humanity From Personhood, Devaluing the Body Says Apologist Nancy Pearcey
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |


Many bioethicists making arguments for secular practices like abortion or sex reassignment surgery are actively destroying the sanctity of life because being human, to them, is no longer enough for human rights, according to Nancy Pearcey. Nancy is one of the nation’s most respected female apologists and intellectuals. She has authored a phenomenal book, Love Thy Body, which takes a good, hard look at the confusion surrounding sexuality and humanity in today’s culture. Nancy explains how godless scholars separate humanity from personhood, and why it’s so important to embrace the God-given, harmonious design that He created for sex and sexuality. Nancy reminds us that when we live in harmony with that purpose, we will be happier and healthier. 



TAKEAWAYS


The godless agenda of transgenderism is targeting young children through television shows and in the public education system


If you embrace same-sex relationships, you are implicitly contradicting God’s design for male-female complementarianism


Christians need to understand the language of the lost to understand how to present the truth of the gospel


There tends to be one underlying secular worldview that underscores issues like abortion, transgenderism, and feminism 



