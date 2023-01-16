Scholars Separate Humanity From Personhood, Devaluing the Body Says Apologist Nancy Pearcey

Many bioethicists making arguments for secular practices like abortion or sex reassignment surgery are actively destroying the sanctity of life because being human, to them, is no longer enough for human rights, according to Nancy Pearcey. Nancy is one of the nation’s most respected female apologists and intellectuals. She has authored a phenomenal book, Love Thy Body, which takes a good, hard look at the confusion surrounding sexuality and humanity in today’s culture. Nancy explains how godless scholars separate humanity from personhood, and why it’s so important to embrace the God-given, harmonious design that He created for sex and sexuality. Nancy reminds us that when we live in harmony with that purpose, we will be happier and healthier.
TAKEAWAYS
The godless agenda of transgenderism is targeting young children through television shows and in the public education system
If you embrace same-sex relationships, you are implicitly contradicting God’s design for male-female complementarianism
Christians need to understand the language of the lost to understand how to present the truth of the gospel
There tends to be one underlying secular worldview that underscores issues like abortion, transgenderism, and feminism
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Love Thy Body Book: https://amzn.to/3iF0nCn
🔗 CONNECT WITH NANCY PEARCEY
Website: http://www.nancypearcey.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyRPearceyAuthor/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NancyRPearcey
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.