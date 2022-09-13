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Triplets Regress Into Autism Following Vaccination
Hälsobarnet
Hälsobarnet
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147 views • September 13, 2022

Brenda and David McDowell visit the VaxXed bus while in Detroit Michigan to the story of all three of their triplets vaccine injury stories following the pneumococcal vaccine. Interview by Polly Tommey with camera and editing by Joshua Coleman.

“We are living proof that they are all lying!”

“We were told it was genetic.”

“VACCINE INJURY IS REAL.”

The McDowell’s visited their pediatrician with their two boys and one girl (triplets) for their Pneumococcal vaccine shot. By the end of the day, the children were never the same again. What was supposedly a statistical impossibility soon became reality following a vaccine. Their laughter and reflexes and smiles were simultaneously gone by day’s end.

They were never told about the Vaccine Injury Court and seeing its been beyond 5-years, they don’t qualify for those benefits.

Watch the full interview here.

Originally posted on YouTube here:  https://youtu.be/GPHZFQFpZrY which now is BANNED (of course)

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autismvaccinemcdowelltripletshalsobarnet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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