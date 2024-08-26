Durov's biggest 'crime' is Not Folding to Western Authorities – says expert, RT - & latest updates

Updates : Here's latest ...

Durov's detention in France has been extended until Wednesday, according to French media reports. (Just prior updates to this, moved at very bottom)

VIDEO: Durov's biggest 'crime' is not folding to Western authorities – expert

RT discusses Pavel Durov's arrest in France with Swedish-based independent political researcher, Greg Simons, who says French authorities were most likely acting on the orders of their US masters

Source: RT news

Durov's former press secretary called the US responsible for the arrest of the Telegram founder

"Most likely, this is an attack from the US, which has been hunting Durov for a long time, and Durov has always said this," he said.

He added that there is no point in discussing the actions of the French authorities, since they do not play a role.

And: The arrest of Pavel Durov, which was set to expire on Sunday evening, has been extended by another 48 hours, according to French media.

During this time, he must either be charged or released.

In France, under serious charges such as terrorism, a person can be held without charges for a maximum of 144 hours (six days).

The head of the popular social network Rumble left Europe after the arrest of Pavel Durov and threats in France. (He left Europe, posted yesterday)

Rumble has stopped in France, Rumble decided. There was a message from owner there saying it's because of France's demands on creators.

Rumble appears to be down in the land of the oppressed, France.

When you say you are committed to freedom of expression, you are lying. We have a letter from France that proves this, without a doubt.



We had to shutdown Rumble in France because you have NO commitment to freedom of expression.

https://x.com/chrispavlovski/status/1828080213638746230

Hackers attacked a number of French government websites following the detention of Durov, reports Le Parisien.

Among the targets, the publication mentions the official government website, the website of the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products, as well as several other resources. Currently, access has been restored only to some of them.

and from France:

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told RIA Novosti that it would not comment on the detention of Pavel Durov in order to avoid influencing the independence of the judicial system.

Serbia says: The President of Serbia, Vučić, commenting on Durov's arrest in France, stated that everything in the world has become distorted, and realities are changing according to the interests of the West.

...❗️According to a filing, the judicial investigation against Telegram founder Pavel Durov includes Investigating 12 criminal charges. This inquiry began on July 8, 2024, following a preliminary investigation by JUNALCO, the Parisian cybercrime unit.

Among the charges are accusations that Durov was complicit in enabling illegal activities on Telegram, including facilitating transactions for organized crime through his oversight of the platform. The charges also include the refusal to provide critical information to law enforcement agencies, further implicating him in obstructing justice.





The charges against Telegram founder Durov involve serious allegations related to child pornography. These charges include complicity in the possession and distribution of illegal content involving minors, a central focus of the judicial investigation. In addition, Durov is charged with complicity in narcotics trafficking. The investigation alleges that Telegram was used as a platform for offering, selling, and distributing illegal substances. Amid these developments, a magistrate has pushed forward the Telegram founder’s detention by 96 hours.

More: https://www.dailywire.com/news/france-releases-info-on-potential-charges-facing-telegram-ceo-pavel-durov

Latest from Aussie Cossack...

❗️French Intelligence have just charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with the crime of:

🇫🇷"Refusal to provide necessary information or documents upon request from authorized bodies."

✅Excellent news. Pavel is holding the line and not handing over the encryption keys. #FreeDurov









