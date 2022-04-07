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Covid IS BACK?! - Are LOCKDOWNS & JAB PASSES RETURNING? - 4th Shot & China's Lockdowns EXPOSED
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10475 views • April 07, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the returning lockdowns in Asia and how it will effect the rest of the world as mass deaths are tallied up and the 4th shot is distributed in the United States and Canada.
People have sat on their hands for months assuming that it was all over and the governments of the world were just going to give freedom back. That has never happened in history and it is absurd to assume such a fairy tale. Taking 5 freedoms away and giving 3 back is not a success. It is a psychological idiocy.
As people kneel in the streets of Shanghai to show the covid police their QR vaccine codes, children are approved for the jab in the UK and stories are planted in the news about the so-called XE variant which is leading to further fear of illness among the stupid and the rightful fear of further lockdowns among those paying attention.
The World Government Summit just took place as well, with Klaus Schwab continuing to push for a new world order based in technocracy and the bankrupting of humanity itself. Agenda 2030 is still in place as is the Canadian Emergency Planning Act.
People are ridiculous to turn a blind eye and think everything is over.
In this video, we try to warn people and we go over the latest Pfizer controversies as well.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the returning lockdowns in Asia and how it will effect the rest of the world as mass deaths are tallied up and the 4th shot is distributed in the United States and Canada.
People have sat on their hands for months assuming that it was all over and the governments of the world were just going to give freedom back. That has never happened in history and it is absurd to assume such a fairy tale. Taking 5 freedoms away and giving 3 back is not a success. It is a psychological idiocy.
As people kneel in the streets of Shanghai to show the covid police their QR vaccine codes, children are approved for the jab in the UK and stories are planted in the news about the so-called XE variant which is leading to further fear of illness among the stupid and the rightful fear of further lockdowns among those paying attention.
The World Government Summit just took place as well, with Klaus Schwab continuing to push for a new world order based in technocracy and the bankrupting of humanity itself. Agenda 2030 is still in place as is the Canadian Emergency Planning Act.
People are ridiculous to turn a blind eye and think everything is over.
In this video, we try to warn people and we go over the latest Pfizer controversies as well.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
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World Alternative Media
2022
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