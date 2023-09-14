Revelation Bomb Dropped On The INFOWAR: "The 7th Head of The Beast Is The EU" Alex Invites Sid Canoe

My job is to open up the truth to people who are blind curmudgeons. I'm in a rock and a hard place they give me a little show here on American freedom radio where American freedom matters I take this ukulele out there I use 60s radicals music and I use it to enlighten them I played electric eye by Judas Priest couple weeks ago...my job is to open up the audience of Christians who are a very small minority a small global connection of home churches right home churches but they don't know what's going on they need to know not to get the DEATH JAB "how long shall they kill our prophets while we stand aside and look Some say it's just a part of it, we've got to fulfill the book" hey so Bob Marley knew what was going..."see them fighting for power but they know not the hour so they bribe men with their guns spare parts and money trying to belittle our integrity well they want us to keep fussing and fighting" wow how do people find you because I want to get you on as a guest man you're amazing...I asked the audience what color was Bob Marley? we are all RED did you know? the name Adam means red clay and all of us are one people one blood one nation and on my show we talk about who's behind it all go for the Jesuit black pope we know that the EU is the seventh head of the Beast of Revelation Those are the things that we study We know there's more to the time of the end than Revelation Elijah had a vision too you know of war revolution and now anarchy In fact Alex I did send you the resume a few years ago...get his name number will get you on as a guest okay maybe Saturday we'll do 30 minutes with him and have him play some songs for us amazing sir thank you so much Wow





originally published HERE:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/

https://www.brighteon.com/4a75353a-9f07-4779-9fe6-2423cd7eeb10





Always thanks to Bible students worldwide. All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.

Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp

"The just shall live by Faith."

Hebrews 10:38