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The Covid Ochestra (PhD David Martin)
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63 views • November 19, 2021
https://www.fullyliveacademy.com
“No More Mr Nice Guy” – Names and Faces – Gloves Are Off!
Dr. David Martin declares he has had enough and delivers an explosive expose revealing whom he considers to be the real names and faces behind the Covid Criminal Conspiracy at the Red Pill Expo. We believe this presentation was from the recent Red Pill Expo Conference at Lafyette on November 6th and 7th 2021 (TBC).
“No More Mr Nice Guy” – Names and Faces – Gloves Are Off!
Dr. David Martin declares he has had enough and delivers an explosive expose revealing whom he considers to be the real names and faces behind the Covid Criminal Conspiracy at the Red Pill Expo. We believe this presentation was from the recent Red Pill Expo Conference at Lafyette on November 6th and 7th 2021 (TBC).
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