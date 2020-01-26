Dissecting the PATRIOT Act #531

In tonight's episode your hosts will be dissecting the PATRIOT Act. Ever wonder why the facts about 9/11 never got exposed? Why Americans don't fathom the leadership fraud surrounding the War on Terror? Why Americans don't know the 9/11 investigation failed? Why the "Iraqi Peace Option" draws a blank? While Constitution supporters are outraged about the latest extension of parts of the P.A.T.R.I.O.T. Act, there is much more that was permanent from day one.Everything from fusion centers and information sharing, to national security letters, TSA enhanced screening and the growth of facial recognition – all come from Patriot – and its successor.#patriotact #leadershipfraud #wedonotconsentReferencesPatriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!Be a part of the show and interact with them live by creating a free account at zoom.us! Once you've created your free account, simply login, click on 'Join a Meeting' and when prompted, type in 664 535 859.If you already have a ZOOM account, simply copy and paste the following link.You can now call in to the show at (234) 252-0059! Each call is limited to 5 minutes.Visit their official website, store and Patreon!Visit their affiliates!Disclaimer - The views expressed by the guests on our shows does not necessarily reflect the views of Patriot Watch Media. We pride ourselves on presenting all sides of an issue from the best sources available so that our audience may decide for themselves what to accept.**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.