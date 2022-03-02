X22 Financial Report, Ep. 2715a - The Economic Pieces Are Being Put Into Place For The People's System

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The [CB] is now trying to use this event to push the Great Reset/Green New Deal, this will be a dead end for them just like the pandemic. The pieces are being put into place to bring the people into and people run economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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