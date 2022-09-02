Episode 8 of The Jim Gale Show: Getting Prepared With a Strategic Home Defense Featuring Steven File

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In episode 8, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt interview Steven File of Strategic Home Defense sheds light on the need to protect one’s home with a plan, which he says is an act of greater freedom and security.
All episodes, including this one can be found on our Unite channel: https://unitelive.earth/channels/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show
Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.