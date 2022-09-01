Free Spooky2 Scalar Seminar

coupon code to get 5% off at spooky2 mall "livebill1006:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3_wCmWk2QWyJC1G24F22rA







Training: Spooky2 Scalar Introduction for Beginners

Date: Monday, September 5th, 2022

Time: 09:00 AM Nanjing, China (GMT+8.00)

Guest: Dr. Bill McGraw





Dr. Bill McGraw is a multi-discipline research scientist working in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries, coral reef ecology, and naturopathic medicine. Dr. Bill began studying medicine because of a healing crisis he was experiencing that began in 2010. He could not find a doctor or therapist that could help him and so he had to become a doctor of medicine to heal himself and medicine became a sincere passion to help others do the same. Since then, he has become a very adept healer with many full cancer cures, detox successes, and countless resolutions of many different chronic diseases for a variety of people from many different countries. He continues to educate in all of his chosen fields and he achieves a better than 90% success rate in healing people from chronic diseases by using Scalar energy.





In this webinar, Dr. McGraw will talk about the following parts:

➢ The Discovery of Scalar Energy.

➢ The Theory of Spooky2 Scalar.

➢ What Are the Scalar Waves and the Scalar fields?

➢ The Philosophy of Understanding Diseases.

➢ Three Scalar Healing Modes Introduction: Pure Scalar, Molecular Scalar, and Rife Scalar.

➢ Scalar Frequency imprinting.

➢ Precautions for Spooky2 Scalar.

➢ Dr. Bill's scalar scan diagnosis and protocol for repeating treatment analysis.

➢ Q&A.





We convert the time to your local time zone:

1. New York, USA (UTC-4): 09:00 PM September 4th

2. Vancouver, Canada (UTC-7): 06:00 PM September 4th

3. Sydney, Australia (UTC+10): 11:00 AM September 5th

4. London, United Kingdom (UTC+1): 02:00 AM September 5th

5. Berlin, Germany (UTC+2): 03: 00 AM September 5th



