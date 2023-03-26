Global Alert News - #397 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 18, 2023
Dane reports on food production deliberately and scientifically being sabotaged by the climate engineers. Plus more news on California floods being falsely reported as ending the drought. Dane gives update on the snow-pocolypse that California was delivered by the criminal weather makers...and more.
