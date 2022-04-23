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Russia Successfully Tests New Sarmat Missile System
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53 views • April 23, 2022
President Putin has congratulated the Russian Military on the Successful Test launch of a new Inter-continental Ballistic Missile know in the West as Satan II. All tests were fulfilled completely and precisely. Putin said it would make all those countries daring to threaten Russia to think twice.
The New missile has supreme technical characteristics and is able to overcome any existing defence systems. It has no equivalents anywhere in the world. And there won't be any for a long time.
This unique weapon will reinforce the combat potential of our Armed Forces to reliably insure Russian Security from External Threats and make sure those who try to threaten our country thinks twice.
I would like to emphasize that only Russian made parts and components were used.
The New missile has supreme technical characteristics and is able to overcome any existing defence systems. It has no equivalents anywhere in the world. And there won't be any for a long time.
This unique weapon will reinforce the combat potential of our Armed Forces to reliably insure Russian Security from External Threats and make sure those who try to threaten our country thinks twice.
I would like to emphasize that only Russian made parts and components were used.
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