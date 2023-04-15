Stunning Developments Pour Out like a FLOOD! ChaosGPT, Nvidia GPU and much more!

In this video we sweep through some of the highlights in the news, with much of it very sobering indeed. We offer some "common sense" commentary along the way, offering our view on how to interpret this astounding array of developments we're witnessing. We touch on the launch of international digital currency (DCMA / CBDC) and the IMF. We also address the unchecked AI-assisted SWATting. Also, yet another devastating event concerning our food supply. On the subject of AI: The Fragmentarium, ChatGPT4, Midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, ChaosGPT. Also, Nvidia's new hugely advanced GPU for running AI clusters - and more. We close with a reading of 1 Corinthians 13 and Psalm 139.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/StunningDevelopmentsApr15.mp4
Resources Referenced in this video:
Yet another disaster in America's food chain: A massive explosion at a dairy farm in Texas leaves at least 18,000 cattle dead and 1 person critically injured
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/04/a-massive-explosion-at-a-dairy-farm-in-texas-leaves-at-least-18000-cattle-dead-and-1-person-critically-injured/
Moon Is Slowly Drifting Away from Earth and It's Having a Major Impact on Time
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/moon-is-slowly-drifting-away-from-earth-and-it-s-having-a-major-impact-on-time/ar-AA19Nfo4
The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) Launches an International Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-digital-currency-monetary-authority-dcma-launches-an-international-central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc-301793163.html
The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies
https://leohohmann.com/2023/04/14/the-coming-globalized-digital-money-system-just-got-the-endorsement-it-needed-to-proceed-as-the-replacement-for-fiat-paper-currencies/
A Computer Generated Swatting Service Is Causing Havoc Across America (SWAT team - Special Weapons and Tactics)
https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7z8be/torswats-computer-generated-ai-voice-swatting
The Fragmentarium: New AI Tool Pieces Together Ancient Babylonian Texts
https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/fragmentarium-ai-0017893
Nvidia's HUGE AI Breakthrough (Bigger Than ChatGPT) (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)
https://youtu.be/cJROlT_ccFM
The buzz is about the advancement of Nvidia's new GPU and how it will speed up AI clusters.
We decode the Nvidia brand: 3 Resources referenced:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2011/03/part-18-see-its-i-of-horus-nvidia.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JC6YIJFlPP02/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invidia
ChatGPT Prompts Itself - Should We Fear AutoGPT? (by Ticker Symbol: YOU)
* ChatGPT4, midjourney, AutoGPT, MemoryGPT, Chaos GPT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDR4M6l0bwo
Eliezer Yudkowsky: Dangers of AI and the End of Human Civilization | Lex Fridman Podcast #368
https://youtu.be/AaTRHFaaPG8
Artificial Intelligence is Already Working to Destroy All of Humanity! - And it CANNOT be shut off!
https://thedailydoom.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-is-already
- - - -
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.