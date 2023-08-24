Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Discharges Treated and Diluted Radioactive Wastewater into the Pacific Ocean - Real-time monitoring data on ALPS-Treated Water Release

Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS)



IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi: "Today, the Government of Japan has announced that the process of the controlled discharges of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is starting. "Credibility, reliability depend on availability of information. And this is what the dedicated monitoring webpage of the IAEA is going to give."

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country's firm opposition and strong condemnation of the dumping into the sea of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear accident, carried out by the Japanese government.





China points out that Tokyo "ignored strong doubts and opposition from the international community and unilaterally" dumped the contaminated water into the sea. He also stressed that this issue "is an important nuclear security issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter of Japan alone."

The spokesperson commented that the Japanese side did not prove the legitimacy of the decision to discharge the water into the sea, nor the long-term reliability of the nuclear-contaminated water purification device, referring to the authenticity and accuracy of the data of the discharged liquid.

"The ocean is the common property of all mankind," the official stressed, adding that "forcibly releasing Fukushima's polluted water into the ocean is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores international public interests."



Follow IAEA on social media:

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/iaea-presents-monitoring-data-from-japan-on-treated-water-release-from-fukushima-daiichi

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/iaeaorg/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/iaeaorg Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/iaeaorg/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/iaea

© IAEA Office of Public Information and Communication

http://iaea.org