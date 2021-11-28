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Homilia Sábado 19ª semana Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar – São Maximiliano Maria Kolbe (14.08.2021)
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20 views • November 28, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Js 24,14-29
Escolhei hoje a quem quereis servir.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 15,1-2a.5. 7-8. 11 (R. Cf. 5a)
O Senhor é a porção da minha herança!
Evangelho: Mt 19,13-15
Deixai as crianças, e não as proibais de virem a mim,
porque delas é o Reino dos Céus.
Escolhei hoje a quem quereis servir.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 15,1-2a.5. 7-8. 11 (R. Cf. 5a)
O Senhor é a porção da minha herança!
Evangelho: Mt 19,13-15
Deixai as crianças, e não as proibais de virem a mim,
porque delas é o Reino dos Céus.
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