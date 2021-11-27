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COVID CLOWN ACT SPOOF-o-Mercial April 2020
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20 views • November 27, 2021
Trying to learn some editing software on a rainy spring Saturday , turns out I cannot get it to take Mpeg4 or AVI out of the cameras I use so just messed around with some stock royality free video that came with the program SPOOKY how much of this is too relivant ?
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